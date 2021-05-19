ALERT: Air quality alert is in effect for parts of Central New York

An Air Quality Alert has been issued by the National Weather Service for parts of Central New York effective until 11pm Wednesday.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued an air quality health advisory to include the following counties: Wayne, Oswego and Jefferson counties through 11pm this evening.

Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to at an unhealthy level.

When pollution levels are elevated the New York State Department of Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health effects.

People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with preexisting respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease.

Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal physician.

For additional information, please visit the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation website at, https://on.ny.gov/nyaqi, or call the Air Quality Hotline at 800-535-1345.