SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV)

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for Tompkins, Cortland, Chenango and Otsego counties overnight until 8 am Friday.

Visibilities will be near zero at times through early Friday morning causing hazardous driving conditions. Drivers are urged to use caution and slow down on roads in the advisory area and use low beam headlight as much as possible.

By mid morning the fog will burn off but skies remain cloudy.