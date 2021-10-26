FLASH FLOOD ALERT: Rainfall closing in on two inches for the day; some flooding reported in CNY

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
flood warning_1498935456337.jpg

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for parts of Onondaga, Cayuga, Cortland, and Tompkins Counties until 6:30 pm today.

A flash flood warning is issued when a flash flood is imminent or occurring in the warned area.

Heavy rain in the warning area late in the afternoon resulted in widespread rainfall of 1 to 2 inches with additional rain up to an inch possible through sunset.

If you come across a flooded roadway remember, turn around don’t drown. According to the National Weather Service, most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

In addition, Flood Advisories are up for Oneida, Madison and Chenango Counties until 4:30 pm.

Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely.

