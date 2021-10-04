ALERT: Flash flooding reported in Cortland County

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)-

Heavy rain over areas south of Syracuse late Monday afternoon and evening has led to flash flooding.

As of 7:30pm Flash Flood Warnings were still in effect for parts of Cortland County.

A State of Emergency was issued for the Town of Virgil where flooding was reported. NewsChannel 9’s Josh Martin reports Virgil firefighters were having difficulty getting to the town firehouse. Through 8 pm they had received 20 storm-related calls.

Flooding was also occurring in parts of Cortland, Cortlandville, McGraw, Preble and Marathon.

Radar estimates of 2 to 4 inches of rain has fallen in the warning area in a matter of just a couple of hours. As of 8 pm the heaviest rain was moving northeast out of the county.

Here are some tips if you are in the warning areas:

Avoid flood water and evacuate immediately. During a flood, water levels and water current can change quickly. Here are 5 simple steps to follow.

1. Obey evacuation orders. Lock your home when you leave. If you have time, unplug utilities and appliances.

2. If you can’t evacuate, get to higher ground immediately.

3. Stay informed. Check Localsyr.com and the NewsChannel 9 Facebook page for information and updates.

4. Electrical safety: don’t go into any room if water covers the electrical outlets or cords are submerged. If you see sparks or hear buzzing noises, get out!

5. Turn around, don’t drown! Don’t walk through flood waters. It only takes 6 inches of moving water to knock you off your feet. Do not drive through flooded waters, water may be deeper than it appears, the road may be washed out or there may be submerged electrical wires. It only takes 12 inches of water to float a car or small SUV and only 18 inches of water to carry away a large vehicle.