ALERT: Flood Advisory issued for parts of Central New York

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

A Flood Advisory is in effect for Oneida, Madison and Chenango Counties through 4:30 pm Tuesday.

A deepening area of low pressure, a nor’easter, is off the New England coast and the counterclockwise winds around the storm are rotating moisture and rain back into Central New York.

Rainfall totals of one to two inches have already fallen Tuesday and there could be some minor flooding in the advisory area. During the evening, the heavy rain will taper and come to an end.

If you are in the advisory area you should monitor weather conditions closely and remember if you come across a flooded out road or walkway never try to cross it with your vehicle or by foot. TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN…