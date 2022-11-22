UPDATE: The missing child alert for 13-year-old Keng Benjamin David Taylor has been canceled, according to the Rochester Police Department.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department announced that a child went missing from the City of Rochester Monday evening.

Police say that 13-year-old Keng Benjamin David Taylor was last seen on Anthony Street at 4 p.m. They say Taylor may be suicidal and in need of medical attention.

Taylor is described as a 5’09 black male with black hair and brown eyes. He weighs 180 pounds.

Officers said that he was last seen wearing a red-hooded sweatshirt, a blue denim jacket, black Crocs, black pants, and a white and red backpack with a gold astronaut and a crown on the backpack.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 911.