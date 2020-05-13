ALERT: Freeze and Frost Warning/Advisories in effect again for CNY

Yet another Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories is in effect for Central New York late tonight into early Thursday due to temperatures likely getting close to, if not dropping below freezing again.

If you have tender plants/flowers already planted be sure to cover or bring them inside tonight if you can otherwise they may not make it through the night. This could very well be the last frost and freeze CNY experiences of the season.

Below are some frost/freeze tips to help save your sensitive plants.

Thankfully, this will probably end up being for most of the region the last freeze/frost of the season. Certainly something to celebrate!