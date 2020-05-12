ALERT: Freeze Warning in effect again for all of CNY

The unseasonably cool/chilly pattern is on its last leg, but will provide us with a couple more cool days and frosty nights in CNY.

Overnight into the start of Wednesday temperatures will likely get down into the upper 20s to low 30s for many. For this reason there is a Freeze Warning in effect for all of Central New York during this period. This will likely be the case again late Wednesday night into Thursday morning too.

By now, I’m sure you know the drill. If you have sensitive plants/flowers already planted be sure to cover with a fabric/newspaper (not plastic) or bring them inside otherwise they may not survive.