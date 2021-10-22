ALERT: Frost Advisory up for parts of Central New York

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

A Frost Advisory is in effect for portions of Central New York through early Saturday.

The counties impacted in include Seneca, Yates, Southern Cayuga and Onondaga counties until 7AM Saturday due to the likelihood of some frost that could damage sensitive plants/flowers.

A clear sky the first half of Friday night and a diminishing wind will lead to patchy frost with lows in the mid 30s in the advisory area. Temperatures are likely to level off after midnight as clouds are expected to increase.

The record low for Syracuse Saturday morning is 27 set back in 1969 and will not be threatened.

If you have any tender plants and/or flowers that have survived this late into the Fall and you want them to last a bit longer you will want to cover or bring them inside before going to bed Friday night.

In addition, frost is possible in parts of Cortland, Tompkins, Chenango Madison Oneida, Lewis and Jefferson Counties but the growing season in those areas is considered over for the year.