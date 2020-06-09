ALERT: Heat Advisory is in effect for parts of CNY, including the Syracuse area on Wednesday

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for parts of Central New York for Wednesday from 12 pm Wednesday through 7 pm due to the excessive heat and humidity expected.

The feel like readings for many Wednesday afternoon and early evening are expected to be in the mid to upper 90s! The air temperature will likely be between 90 and 95 combined with dew points up around 70 is what gives you such oppressive and dangerous feel like readings.

If you have to be outside for an extended period of time Wednesday after 11 am through 7 pm be sure to stay hydrated and do what you can to stay cool and out of direct sunlight. For more details on heat safety tips click here.

By the way, the record high in Syracuse on Wednesday is 94° set back in 1974, and there’s a chance we could challenge it with enough sun.