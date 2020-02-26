ALERT: Lake effect snow warnings issued ahead of long-duration snow event

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

A Lake Effect Snow Warning has been issued for Lewis, Jefferson and Oswego counties Wednesday night until Saturday afternoon.

A Winter Storm Watch has also been issued for Wayne, northern Cayuga, Onondaga, Madison, and Oneida counties from Friday morning through Saturday evening.

A strong cold front will move through central New York late Wednesday night and bring the potential for heavy lake effect snow for areas east of Lake Ontario.

The very cold air will blow over Lake Ontario and cause a long-duration lake effect snow event to set up Thursday through the weekend, focused on the Tug Hill Plateau region

In the most persistent snow 6 to 12 inches of snow is possible each day Thursday, Friday and most of Saturday. Total snow accumulations could exceed 2 feet by the weekend.

Snowfall rates may reach more than 2” per hour with wind gusts over 40mph. This could result to whiteout conditions with blowing and drifting snow.

A Lake Effect Snow Warning is issued when lake effect snow could have a significant impact is likely in the warning area.

A Winter Storm Watch is issued when there is potential for significant winter weather impacts.

