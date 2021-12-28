ALERT: Snow, ice potential prompts Winter Weather Advisories for parts of CNY

SYRACUSE – (WSYR-TV)

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for portions of Central New York from 6 pm Tuesday evening until 4 am Wednesday morning. The counties impacted include Tompkins and Cortland. Farther east for Chenango and Otsego counties the advisory runs until 7 am.

We expect some snow to arrive over much of Central New York between 7 pm and 10 pm this evening then fall steadily through the middle of the night.

After 2 or 3 in the morning the snow tapers and could end as some freezing rain/drizzle south of Syracuse causing a light glaze. This will not be a major icing event but untreated surfaces such as secondary roads, overpasses and especially driveways, sidewalks and parking lots become slick in time for the morning commute in the advisory area.

Although there could be a couple of inches of snow outside the advisory area (including the city of Syracuse) the fact there will be little if any freezing rain means a minimal impact on travel.

As temperatures rise through the mid to upper 30s during the day will cause any snow and ice to melt.

