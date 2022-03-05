Near record warmth will be felt Sunday, but unfortunately so too will strong winds that may cause some damage in spots, especially north and west of Syracuse where the strongest winds are expected.

A strong southwesterly flow between 25 and 35 mph with gusts possibly reaching 50 mph is possible for the Syracuse area points south and east, while wind gusts could reach to near 60 mph north and west of Syracuse up towards the Lake Ontario shoreline and around the Tug Hill.

This is why the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for Onondaga (Syracuse), Southern Cayuga, Seneca, Tompkins, Cortland, Madison and Oneida counties between noon and 9 pm Sunday with gusts possibly reaching 50 mph. While a High Wind Watch is in effect for the counties bordering Lake Ontario, including Lewis County between 1 pm and 9 pm Sunday due to gusts possibly reaching 60 mph.

If these kind of winds occur scattered tree/property damage and power outages are possible, especially north and west of the Syracuse area where there’s a High Wind Watch in effect. Travel in a high profile vehicle will also be difficult Sunday so be careful if you are traveling in a high profile vehicle.

Stay tuned for updates and get ready to batten down the hatches for Sunday afternoon and evening. Be sure to tie any loose items down around the house, or bring them inside so they don’t blow away.