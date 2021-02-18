ALERT: Winter Storm Watch issued for parts of Central New York

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

A Winter Storm Watch for lake effect snow has been issued for parts of Central New York Friday night into Saturday afternoon. The counties included are Wayne, Onondaga, Seneca and Cayuga.

Cold air will cross Lake Ontario on a gusty north-northwest wind as we start the weekend creating lake effect snow showers and even heavier squalls from time to time. In the watch area 7 inches or more of snow is possible by sunset Saturday. Outside the watch area there will be lake effect snow with a general accumulation of 1 to 4 inches of snow with some locally higher totals.

In the squalls, snowfall rates of 1 inch an hour are possible with near zero visibility.

A Winter Storm Watch is issued when there is the POSSIBILITY for winter weather that could have a significant impact.

Stay tuned for latest updates on NewsChannel 9.