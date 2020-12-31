ALERT: Winter Weather Advisories are in effect Friday night into the start of Saturday for much of CNY

SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV)

A Winter Weather Advisory has now been issued for much of Central New York, including the Syracuse area from 4 pm Friday until the start of Saturday for snow, sleet and freezing rain.

New snow for most will range from about a slushy coating to an inch or two, but over the higher terrain near and east of the I-81 corridor 1 to 3 or 4 inches will be possible. There will also be a glazing to a tenth of an inch of icing possible around Syracuse north and west bound across the Finger Lakes. A tenth to a quarter of an inch of ice will be possible south and east of Syracuse and I-81, especially over the higher terrain.

The bulk of the snow and ice will fall Friday evening after sunset for CNY before changing to rain, but the wintry mix will linger into the overnight east of Syracuse and the I-81 corridor and not change to rain until Saturday morning.

Conditions will improve for most by Saturday morning with lingering patches of freezing rain still possible east of Syracuse out towards the Mohawk Valley, hills southeast of Syracuse and in and around the Tug Hill and Adirondacks. Any rain showers and lingering wintry mix east of Syracuse will taper off between about 9 am and noon Saturday and conditions will improve for all with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s Saturday.

