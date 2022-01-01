ALERT: Winter Weather Advisories for parts of Central New York to end the weekend

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE – (WSYR-TV)

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for portions of Central New York Saturday night and Sunday for the combination of sleet, freezing rain and a light accumulation of snow.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Onondaga, Southern Cayuga, Seneca, Tompkins, Northern Oneida and Cortland Counties from 1 am Sunday until 7 pm Sunday.

A Winter Weather Advisory for Wayne, Northern Cayuga, and Oswego Counties from 9 pm Saturday until 6 pm Sunday.

A Winter Weather Advisory Jefferson and Lewis Counties from 6 pm Saturday until 6 pm Sunday.

A widespread area of rain will overspread Central New York later this afternoon as temperatures are in the 40s.

As cooler air comes in tonight, look for a change to a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain then some snow.  That change will occur first north and west of Syracuse later this evening and then progress south through the overnight.

There could be a light glaze of freezing rain in the advisory area followed by a light accumulation of snow. The snow tapers Sunday evening.

Untreated roads, driveways and sidewalks could become slick. Power outages are not expected.

Stay tuned for further updates from NewsChannel 9.

