ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory for higher elevations Tuesday

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV)

A Winter Weather Advisory has now been issued for parts of central New York north and east of Syracuse for Lewis and Northern Oneida counties from 5 am Tuesday until 3 pm Tuesday for snow and, at times, a wintry mix of precipitation.

New snow for most will range from about 1 to 3 or 4 inches with the possibility of a light glaze from freezing rain Tuesday morning.

The snow will arrive just before daybreak Tuesday and could mix with a little sleet and freezing rain, especially over the higher terrain Tuesday morning. Most, including the Syracuse area will not see anything more than a slushy coating to maybe an inch. This could cause roads to get a little slick for the morning commute Tuesday, but the travel will be most challenging over the higher terrain near and east of 81 and Syracuse.

Conditions will improve for most by mid to late morning Tuesday with any snow/mix changing to scattered rain showers. It will turn drier for all Tuesday afternoon as a weak cold front moves through.

Stay tuned for updates from The NewsChannel 9 Storm Team.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Map Gallery

Snow Forecast

Snow Forecast

Snow Forecast

Almanac

Almanac

Ski Report

Ski Report

Wind Chill

Wind Chill

Northeast Radar

Northeast Radar

New York State Seasonal Snow

New York State Seasonal Snow

Wind Speed

Wind Speed

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected