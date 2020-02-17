ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory for higher elevations Tuesday

SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV)

A Winter Weather Advisory has now been issued for parts of central New York north and east of Syracuse for Lewis and Northern Oneida counties from 5 am Tuesday until 3 pm Tuesday for snow and, at times, a wintry mix of precipitation.

New snow for most will range from about 1 to 3 or 4 inches with the possibility of a light glaze from freezing rain Tuesday morning.

The snow will arrive just before daybreak Tuesday and could mix with a little sleet and freezing rain, especially over the higher terrain Tuesday morning. Most, including the Syracuse area will not see anything more than a slushy coating to maybe an inch. This could cause roads to get a little slick for the morning commute Tuesday, but the travel will be most challenging over the higher terrain near and east of 81 and Syracuse.

Conditions will improve for most by mid to late morning Tuesday with any snow/mix changing to scattered rain showers. It will turn drier for all Tuesday afternoon as a weak cold front moves through.

