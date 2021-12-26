ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for parts of CNY, including Syracuse

SYRACUSE – (WSYR-TV)

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Onondaga, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Madison, Oneida, Cortland, Tompkins and Chenango counties Monday afternoon into Monday night.

The reason this advisory is in effect is because there’s a chance for a little icy mix later Monday afternoon into Monday night, especially across the higher terrain near and east of I-81. Untreated surfaces could become slick later Monday afternoon into Monday night, especially across the hills with a glazing of ice expected.  

An area of low pressure will track across the Ohio Valley Monday morning and across the Great Lakes Monday afternoon.

We expect a little snow to arrive Monday midday over the Finger Lakes then closer to Syracuse mid to late afternoon.

Because of milder air lifting north, we expect a mix of precipitation to develop. At first it is some sleet or freezing rain and eventually the precipitation probably ends as a bit of rain. Again, any freezing rain will cause just a light glaze with no significant icing expected.

The wintry precipitation Monday will cause slow travel across Central New York on untreated roads

Stay tuned for further updates from NewsChannel 9.

