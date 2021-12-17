You can trade golf clubs for snow shovels by Saturday; see how much snow falls

SYRACUSE – (WSYR-TV)

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for much of Central New York Saturday morning into Saturday evening.

An area of low pressure will track across the Ohio Valley later tonight and across Pennsylvania on Saturday.

We expect some snow to arrive around sunrise Saturday over the Finger Lakes then overspread all of Central New York during the morning.

Because of milder air arriving, we expect a mix of precipitation to develop over areas from the Thruway south during the afternoon. At first it is some sleet or freezing rain and eventually some rain is a possibility. This keeps snow totals a bit lighter, in the trace to 3 inch range. Any freezing rain will cause just a light glaze with no significant icing expected.

North of the Thruway, precipitation should remain mostly snow on Saturday. Over parts of Northern Oneida, Lewis, Oswego, Jefferson, Northern Cayuga and parts of Wayne Counties 3 to 6 inches is possible

The wintry precipitation Saturday will cause slow travel across Central New York on untreated roads. If you have Christmas shopping or other errands to do give yourself extra time.

The steadiest of the precipitation winds down close to midnight Saturday night.

Stay tuned for further updates from NewsChannel 9.