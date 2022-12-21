SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Watch for Oswego, Lewis, and Jefferson Counties for Thursday night and Friday for winds up to 65 mph.

A Wind Advisory is up for much of CNY, including Syracuse tonight from 7 pm Thursday until 7 am Saturday. Winds in the advisory area could gust to 55 mph.

Southeast winds pick up Thursday night in the Advisory and Watch areas, especially over higher elevations and the Black River Valley in Lewis and Jefferson Counties.

On Friday, the winds quickly turn into the southwest by late morning and will stay gusty through the afternoon and night.

Minor damage could occur along with scattered power outages. In addition, make sure any outdoor holiday decorations are tied down securely.

There is also a Winter Storm Watch in effect for Jefferson and Lewis Counties for lake effect snow Friday afternoon into Monday. This has the potential to be another heavy lake effect snow event for these counties but this time with more wind which has the potential to cause blizzard conditions.

Stay tuned to NewsChannel 9 for updates.