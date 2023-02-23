Watch a live feed of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial above | Scroll down for live updates

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Alex Murdaugh is expected to take the stand Thursday in his double-murder trial.

Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife Margaret and youngest son Paul at their family property in June of 2021.

WATCH: ALEX MURDAUGH MURDER TRIAL: DAY 22 RECAP

Get caught up on the Alex Murdaugh investigations

Murdaugh’s lawyers laid the groundwork for the testimony Wednesday when defense attorney Jim Griffin asked Judge Clifton Newman to limit the scope of the prosecution’s cross-examination of Murdaugh, noting that Murdaugh is on trial for murder, not financial crimes. Griffin brought up Murdaugh’s right against self-incrimination for the financial crimes while he is testifying about the murder.

State prosecutor Creighton Waters argued that questions about the financial crimes are fair game, as they lend to Murdaugh’s credibility (or lack thereof). Judge Newman denied the request, saying some sort of blanket order limiting the scope of cross-examination was unheard of. Murdaugh is expected to take the stand Thursday, but that is subject to change.

The jury also heard Wednesday from Murdaugh’s former law partner and longtime friend, Mark Ball. Ball described Murdaugh’s betrayal of the law firm as a devastating blow both personally and professionally, but said that committing financial crimes doesn’t necessarily make someone a murderer.

Defense also called crime scene expert Ken Zercie to the stand, hoping to further their theory that SLED dropped the ball on the investigation. Zercie said that more could’ve been done and SLED failed to follow some of their own protocols, but that he does not know what limitations they may have had. He said they may have done the best they could do under the given conditions.

Three other witnesses took the stand Wednesday: an attorney representing Murdaugh in the boat crash case, a housekeeper for Murdaugh’s parents, and a cell phone forensics expert.

Court is set to resume at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

ALEX MURDAUGH MURDER TRIAL LIVE BLOG:

10:45 a.m. – Murdaugh is called to the stand.

Alex Murdaugh

Defense attorney Jim Griffin presents a shotgun and immediately asks if Murdaugh blew his son’s brains out. Murdaugh says no.

He presents a 300-Blackout and asks if Murdaugh shot Maggie. Murdaugh says no.

He refers to Maggie as “Mags” and Paul and “Pawpaw”

Murdaugh appears to be holding back tears.

Griffin asks if it is Murdaugh on the kennel video. Murdaugh says yes. He says he lied to SLED. Murdaugh says he lied because of his opioid addiction. He says little things would make him paranoid. His partners told him not to talk to anyone without Danny (Henderson, Murdaugh’s attorney) with him.

Murdaugh said that he was paranoid because of the trauma of finding Maggie and Paul, everyone asking about his relationship with his wife and son, taking GSR tests of his hand, etc. He says he wasn’t thinking clearly and doesn’t think he was capable of reasoning.

He says he lied about being down there and he is so sorry that he did. He apologizes directly to Buster, Maggie’s parents, their families, and Maggie and Paul. Through tears, he says he would never intentionally do anything to hurt either one of them.

Griffin asks why Murdaugh kept the lie up. Murdaugh says “oh what a tangled web we weave.” He says once he told the lie he felt like he had to keep lying.

Griffin asks Murdaugh to go through the day of June 7.

Murdaugh says it was a regular day. Maggie was going to a doctor’s appointment in Charleston and had stuff to do at the Edisto house.

He says that when he learned the sunflowers were dead, he knew Paul would have to come home to help plow the field.

He met up with Paul after work. They went to the dove field (where the sunflowers were planted), then decided to ride around the property. Murdaugh chokes up when talking about spending time with Paul.

Griffin asks about the Snapchat video of Murdaugh next to the tree. Murdaugh says he was “foolin’ with a fruit tree” that had been falling over and he had been trying to fix.

Murdaugh says that you could not be around Paul and not have a good time. He says that he couldn’t have been any closer to Paul and couldn’t be closer to Buster.

Murdaugh says he thinks he and Paul were at the shop when Maggie arrived. She went to the house, then Murdaugh went to the house, and Paul stayed at the shop.

Murdaugh said after he got to the house, he talked to Maggie and took a shower. He says he is just over 6’4 and weighed around 265 pounds, so he was hot and sweaty. He says taking oxycodone also makes you sweat excessively.

Murdaugh claims the clothes in the Snapchat video were the clothes he wore to work that day.

He says that Paul was already eating when he came down, but he and Maggie ate together. They ate in the living room while watching TV.

Paul left to go do something else. Maggie left to go to the kennels. Murdaugh says he laid down on the couch. He says he didn’t want to go to the kennels because it was hot and he had just taken a shower and didn’t want to end up doing more work and getting sweaty again. He says the dogs are always chaotic and he didn’t want to go right then.

10:19 a.m. – The jury is sent to the jury room for a break. Harpootlian says that Murdaugh does not want to consult with his lawyers more before taking the stand, but that he does need to use the restroom.

9:59 a.m. – Prosecution begins cross-examination.

Prosecution asks about his relationship with Paul. Tuten again says Paul was like his little brother.

Paul’s cell phone use is again brought up. Tuten confirms Paul was an avid user.

They discuss Paul’s 300-Blackout going missing. Tuten says they went to a Halloween party, Paul left it in his car, and it was gone when they returned to the car. Tuten believes it was stolen.

When Paul’s was stolen, Paul started using Buster’s 300-Blackout.

Prosecution asks if Paul was unpredictable. Tuten says yes. He was all over the place from Columbia to Hampton to Charleston.

Prosecution asks about June 7. Tuten confirms he talked to Paul multiple times that day. They were going to plow the sunflowers, but Tuten got stuck at work.

Paul sent Tuten a Snapchat later that evening of a piece of equipment leaking.

Prosecution asks about the kennel video. Tuten identifies Paul, Maggie, and Murdaugh’s voices.

Prosecution asks if you could see the kennels from the house at night if all the lights at the kennel were turned on. Tuten says yes.

Tuten says that his mom told him something was going on at Moselle that night. He tried to call and text Paul and got no response, so he went over as fast as he could.

Tuten says that when he got there he saw first responders by the kennels, so he tried to pull in there, but they wouldn’t let him in. He went through the other entrance instead.

When he got there, the bodies were still at the crime scene. He says the immediate crime scene was sort of roped off, but people were still around the area.

Tuten says that Murdaugh brought up the boat wreck to him twice that night.

Murdaugh also asked Tuten to get in touch with Rogan Gibson.

9:50 a.m. – Defense calls Nolen Tuten to the stand.

Nolen Tuten

Tuten is the brother of Nathan Tuten, who previously testified. He has known the Murdaugh family his whole life. He says Paul was one of his best friends and like a brother.

He says that the family had a good relationship and that Paul and his father were close.

Tuten describes Maggie as a very sweet woman who treated him as one of her own.

Tuten says that he and Paul would never walk to the kennels, but sometimes Maggie would. She would walk, drive, ride a bike, etc.

Tuten was supposed to go help Paul plow sunflowers on the evening of June 7, 2021, but got stuck at work.

He get a call about the murders around 10:00 p.m. or 11:00 p.m. and went straight to Moselle. He said that when got there, Murdaugh was crying. They hugged.

9:35 a.m. – Court is in session. Murdaugh’s attorneys again bring up whether prosecution will be allowed to question him about financial crimes, saying their advice to Murdaugh about whether to take the stand will differ based on that. Harpootlian also says that questioning on all the financial matters will extend the trial by a week.

Judge Newman says that those matters have already been admitted and the court will not make a special exception for Murdaugh.

Judge Newman explains to Murdaugh his rights.

He explains that Murdaugh is not required to testify, but he has the right to testify on his own behalf. If Murdaugh decides not to testify, Judge Newman says that the jurors will be instructed not to give that any consideration or let it prejudice their decision against Murdaugh in any way.

Judge Newman asks Murdaugh if he wants to testify. Murdaugh says yes.

There will be one witness before Murdaugh takes the stand.

9:00 a.m. – Alex Murdaugh arrives at the Colleton County Courthouse.

—

STAY CONNECTED: Receive news alerts from this trial and watch it on the go with the NEWS 2 APP (download it here). You can also subscribe to daily emails for the latest news on this trial.