Algal blooms close bathing beach on Owasco Lake

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Harmful algal blooms have been spotted on Owasco Lake, Cayuga County Health officials told NewsChannel 9.

Specifically, at the Owasco Yacht Club bathing beach, which is now closed. The health department said that once the blooms go away, samples will be collected and if levels look normal, the beaches will reopen.

Algae happens on warm days when the water is calm, and if you see discolored water with a paint-like film floating on the surface, don’t go in the water as it can be irritating.

If you see blue-green algal blooms, the health department asks that you report it to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. You can email them at HABsinfo@dec.ny.gov.