SYRAUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In June Jaime Alicea will retire as Superintendent. He reflects on his time in the Syracuse City School District. In the halls of the district office there art photos and art work from students.

“These are the things that I’m very proud of,” Alicea said pointing to photos as he walks down the hall. “The work that we have done that we have documentation picture of. Our CTE program that we have.”

With each step, his pride grows. It makes saying goodbye difficult. He came to the decision when he finally visited family he wasn’t able to see during the pandemic.

“I talked to my father and talked to my mother. There’s a need for extra support. So I decided after 39 years with the Syracuse City School District, it is time for me to also support my family,” Alicea said.

Growing up, he had plans to go to law school in Puerto Rico. Then he visited family in Syracuse and this became his home. His first job in the district was a Teaching Assistant. Over the years, he says students taught him a lot.

“Some of the skills I have like listening, communicating, supporting. Most important making a difference,” Alicea said.

He acknowledges there is more work to do in terms of the violence and poverty in the city.

“We have to come to the same table and we got to have dialog on how we’re going to support our students, how we’re going to support our community because we’re in this together,” Alicea said.

While he’s leaving the district, Alicea said he will continue to give back to the community.

Alicea said he’s still doesn’t know what’s next for him professionally. His focus will be on his family and the boards he serves on.