All 4 prosecutors assigned to Roger Stone’s case quit ahead of sentencing next week

All four federal prosecutors assigned to Roger Stone’s case quit ahead of his sentencing next week.

The resignations came just hours after the Justice Department revealed it will significantly reduce Stone’s sentencing recommendations.

Stone was convicted last year on seven charges, including lying to Congress and witness tampering.

Prosecutors recommended on Monday that he be sentenced to seven to nine years in prison.

On Tuesday, the DOJ announced plans to reduce the recommendations, hours after President Donald Trump criticized them.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9