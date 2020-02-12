All four federal prosecutors assigned to Roger Stone’s case quit ahead of his sentencing next week.
The resignations came just hours after the Justice Department revealed it will significantly reduce Stone’s sentencing recommendations.
Stone was convicted last year on seven charges, including lying to Congress and witness tampering.
Prosecutors recommended on Monday that he be sentenced to seven to nine years in prison.
On Tuesday, the DOJ announced plans to reduce the recommendations, hours after President Donald Trump criticized them.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Portion of Grant Boulevard closed for repairs
- All 4 prosecutors assigned to Roger Stone’s case quit ahead of sentencing next week
- UNC falls to last place in ACC with 74-57 loss at Wake Forest
- FBI: New Yorkers scammed out of $200 million last year
- Hughes injured in loss to NC State
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App