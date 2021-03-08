All-ACC basketball teams released: here’s who made the list from SU

GREENSBORO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Georgia Tech senior forward Moses Wright was selected as the Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year on Monday.
The 2020-21 all-ACC team was determined by a 75-member panel consisting of the league’s 15 head coaches and 60 members of the media.
A tie in the voting resulted in a six-man all-ACC third team, including Syracuse’s Quincy Guerrier.
Syracuse’s Alan Griffin made honorable mention and Kadary Richmond was named one of the ACC Freshmen of the Year.
Guerrier was also made the list for most improved player with 3 votes.
The 2020-21 all-ACC teams are as follows:
FIRST TEAM
Name, School, Points
Moses Wright, Georgia Tech, 344
Justin Champagnie, Pitt, 343
Carlik Jones, Louisville, 327
Matthew Hurt, Duke, 310
Sam Hauser, Virginia, 281
SECOND TEAM
Name, School, Points
Keve Aluma, Virginia Tech, 277
Jose Alvarado, Georgia Tech, 244
Jay Huff, Virginia, 214
M.J. Walker, Florida State, 200
Aamir Simms, Clemson, 176
THIRD TEAM
Name, School, Points
RaiQuan Gray, Florida State, 167
Isaiah Wong, Miami, 102
Quincy Guerrier, Syracuse, 55
Prentiss Hubb, Notre Dame, 42
Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 41
Scottie Barnes, Florida State, 41