All-ACC basketball teams released: here’s who made the list from SU

Syracuse forwards Quincy Guerrier (1), and Alan Griffin (0) battle North Carolina State forward Manny Bates (15) for a rebound during an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Syracuse, N.Y. (Dennis Nett/The Post-Standard via AP)

GREENSBORO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Georgia Tech senior forward Moses Wright was selected as the Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year on Monday.

The 2020-21 all-ACC team was determined by a 75-member panel consisting of the league’s 15 head coaches and 60 members of the media.

A tie in the voting resulted in a six-man all-ACC third team, including Syracuse’s Quincy Guerrier.

Syracuse’s Alan Griffin made honorable mention and Kadary Richmond was named one of the ACC Freshmen of the Year.

Guerrier was also made the list for most improved player with 3 votes.

The 2020-21 all-ACC teams are as follows:

FIRST TEAM

Name, School, Points

Moses Wright, Georgia Tech, 344

Justin Champagnie, Pitt, 343

Carlik Jones, Louisville, 327

Matthew Hurt, Duke, 310

Sam Hauser, Virginia, 281

SECOND TEAM

Name, School, Points

Keve Aluma, Virginia Tech, 277

Jose Alvarado, Georgia Tech, 244

Jay Huff, Virginia, 214

M.J. Walker, Florida State, 200

Aamir Simms, Clemson, 176

THIRD TEAM

Name, School, Points

RaiQuan Gray, Florida State, 167

Isaiah Wong, Miami, 102

Quincy Guerrier, Syracuse, 55

Prentiss Hubb, Notre Dame, 42

Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 41

Scottie Barnes, Florida State, 41