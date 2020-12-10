PARISH, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Altmar-Parish-Williamstown (APW) School District previously announced their elementary school would be learning remotely for an extended period of time, but now the Jr./Sr. High School will be joining them, learning remotely through January 18.
According to the APW School District’s website, many students and staff are subject to a mandatory quarantine due to exposure to COVID-19. As a result, the school district decided to move all schools to remote learning until at least January 18.
APW schools have Monday, January 18 off due to Martin Luther King Jr. Day. So, the school district hopes to return to in-person learning for all students on Tuesday, January 19.
The APW School District says the decision was made “to ensure the most healthy and safe environment for our students and staff.”
Any parents/guardians with questions about the transition to remote learning are asked to call 315-625-5252.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- WATCH: Hope for some sun in CNY on Friday
- Cayuga Museum of History & Art closing for the rest of the year on Dec. 19
- NY Blitz Digital Huddle: Week 14
- Man turning 21 receives $10 from late father to buy his first beer
- All Altmar-Parish-Williamstown schools learning remotely until mid-January due to COVID-19
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App