DUNMORE, PA (WIVT/WBGH) — Pennsylvania State Police have released more information regarding the deadly crash on I-81 in Lackawanna County Tuesday night, Jan. 16, including the identities of the five women who tragically lost their lives.

The following women from Broome County died after being struck by a tractor-trailer in the left lane of the northbound 199.3 marker on I-81 in Pennsylvania:

42-year-old Harvrist Zebari of Endwell

71-year-old Fatma Ahmed of Binghamton

56-year-old Shahzinaz Mizouri of Vestal

19-year-old Aleen Ameen of Johnson City

43-year-old Berivan Zebara of Johnson City

Four of the women involved were traveling in a 2022 Honda Odyssey and had lost control. colliding with a concrete divider on the west berm, leaving the vehicle disabled in the left lane.

Immediately following the crash, an Audi A6 that was operated by 22-year-old Parjan Ameen of Johnson City — who is a relative of the group and injured in the crash — stopped on the right shoulder and proceeded to cross two lanes to reach the group.

Two of the women from the Odyssey and both Ameens were standing in the left lane when the tractor-trailer collided with the driver’s side of the Odyssey and continued north until stopping on the west shoulder.

The investigation revealed all four pedestrians were struck, with three being fatally injured as well as the two passengers inside of the car when it was hit. They were declared dead at the scene.

Parjan Ameen sustained moderate injuries while the truck operator suffered minor injuries.

Pennsylvania State Police are still investigating the situation to determine contributing factors of the crash.