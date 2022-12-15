SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– It’s all hands on deck for the Syracuse DPW the night of a snowstorm. As the day crew clocks out, it’s go time for the night crew, gearing up for a long 12-hour shift.

Among the plow drivers is Robert Mendiola. He’s been doing the job for eight years, but this year he has about 13 new co-workers.

“This will be their first real snowfall, it was great for the last one cause it got them out there got them used to putting the blades down so this is going to be the test and I think they’re gonna do phenomenal,” Robert Brandt, Assistant Superintendent of Snow and Ice

Brandt says of the new 13 drivers, most of them had never been in a plow truck until being hired for the job, but many of them have been training since the summer and he feels confident they’ll learn the ropes fast.

Before Mendiola heads out he receives his truck assignment and then completes a pre-trip checklist complete with inspecting the blades, making sure the salter is working, and ensuring the lights and brakes are properly functioning.

“Then usually from there, we go right out to salt, blades down right to our routes. We don’t stop we don’t pick ’em up they constantly stay down for our whole route and back in too so we plow our way out and we plow our way back in,” Brandon Mendiola, Syracuse DPW Plow Driver

But no matter if you’re an experienced driver or a rookie, all Syracuse DPW plow drivers are learning how to use a new navigation system in the plow trucks this year. Small iPads are brought into the truck to provide turn-by-turn directions, especially helpful for the employees new to the city.

And as the team gets stronger with every snowfall they ask for your patience and to obey the posted parking rules.

Syracuse DPW is still down about 10 plow drivers and multiple mechanics.