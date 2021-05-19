All industries struggling with finding help

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) -- Pasquotank County District Attorney Andrew Womble said the law enforcement killing of Andrew Brown Jr. last month was "justified" as he shared the results of an independent investigation by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday.

Womble said the three Pasquotank County Sheriff's deputies that fired their weapons, Investigator Daniel Meads, Deputy Robert Morgan and Cpl. Aaron Lewellyn, won't face charges.