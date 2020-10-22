All movie theaters that are opening in Central New York on Friday, Oct. 23

FILE – In this Friday, July 31, 2020, file photo, a worker of PVR cinemas, a multiplex cinema chain, sanitizes a theater during a press preview to show their preparedness to handle the COVID-19 pandemic in New Delhi, India. After seven months of total blackout, cinemas reopened Thursday, Oct. 15, in several parts of India with few older titles on the marquee and shows limited to half the capacity. The reopening of movie theaters comes at a time when India’s confirmed coronavirus tally surpassed 7.3 million. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup, File)

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo has given the go-ahead for most movie theaters in New York State to open this Friday, Oct. 23.

Read below to find out when your favorite movie theater is opening:

Regal Destiny USA IMAX & RPX

The Regal Cinema at Destiny USA will reopen on Friday, Oct. 23.

According to a press release, the cinema at Destiny USA will operate from 11 a.m. to 10:45 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

During the week, Monday through Thursday, shows will not go past 8 p.m.

Concessions will be open and patrons will be able to order food through Regal’s mobile app for “a touchless experience.”

All patrons will have to wear masks and practice social distancing. There will be two empty seats between each party on either side in the theaters. The seats will be cleaned between each showing.

Patrons can also prepay for tickets through the Regal app.

The following movies will be shown on Friday at the following times:

Monsters, Inc.

2D

11:40 a.m.

3:15 p.m.

6:10 p.m.

9:40 p.m.

The Addams Family — 2019

2D

1:50 p.m.

4:40 p.m.

The Empty Man

2D

11:10 a.m.

11:50 a.m.

12:25 p.m.

2:35 p.m.

4:10 p.m.

6 p.m.

6:15 p.m.

8:10 p.m.

9:25 p.m.

2 Hearts

2D

4:30 p.m.

10:05 p.m.

Honest Thief

2D

12:10 p.m.

1:40 p.m.

3 p.m.

3:20 p.m.

4:35 p.m.

5:50 p.m.

7:40 p.m.

8:40 p.m.

9:45 p.m.

10:35 p.m.

The War With Grandpa

2D

12:20 p.m.

1:30 p.m.

3:40 p.m.

6:50 p.m.

7:20 p.m.

10:15 p.m.

Infidel

2D

7:25 p.m.

10:20 p.m.

The Broken Hearts Gallery

2D

1 p.m.

4 p.m.

7:30 p.m.

10:25 p.m.

Tenet

IMAX 2D

11:20 p.m.

3 p.m.

6:40 p.m.

10:20 p.m.

2D

11:30 a.m.

12 p.m.

12:40 p.m.

2:20 p.m.

3:10 p.m.

3:20 p.m.

6 p.m.

6:30 p.m.

7:10 p.m.

9 p.m.

9:30 p.m.

9:55 p.m.

RPX REGAL PREMIUM EXPERIENCE 2D

1:10 p.m.

4:50 p.m.

8:30 p.m.

The New Mutants

2D

12:30 p.m.

4:20 p.m.

7:10 p.m.

10:50 p.m.

Unhinged

2D

11:25 a.m.

2:10 p.m.

5:10 p.m.

7:50 p.m.

10:30 p.m.

Movie Tavern Syracuse

Movie Tavern Syracuse in Camillus is also reopening on Friday, Oct. 23.

“We missed you at the movies and are ready to pop fresh theatre popcorn and welcome you through our doors once again! Our theatre will feature updated health and safety measures that help deliver a safe and comfortable experience for our valued guests.”

The following movies will be shown on Friday at the following times:

Honest Thief

SUPERSCREEN DLX WITH DOLBY ATMOS

1:30 p.m.

4:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m.

DREAMLOUNGERS

4:45 p.m.

7:40 p.m.

Tenet

SUPERSCREEN DLX WITH DOLBY ATMOS

1 p.m.

4:35 p.m.

8:10 p.m.

DREAMLOUNGERS

12:50 p.m.

4:20 p.m.

7:50 p.m.

Monsters, Inc.

DREAMLOUNGERS

12:50 p.m.

3:30 p.m.

6:05 p.m.

The Empty Man

DREAMLOUNGERS

1:15 p.m.

4:40 p.m.

8 p.m.

Casper

DREAMLOUNGERS

1:30 p.m.

4:35 p.m.

The War With Grandpa

DREAMLOUNGERS

12:50 p.m.

1:10 p.m.

3:25 p.m.

3:45 p.m.

6:20 p.m.

8:55 p.m.

Hocus Pocus

DREAMLOUNGERS

1:45 p.m.

6 p.m.

8:40 p.m.

The New Mutants

DREAMLOUNGERS

1:50 p.m.

4:45 p.m.

7:45 p.m.

8:40 p.m.

Unhinged

DREAMLOUNGERS

12:50 p.m.

3:20 p.m.

5:55 p.m.

7:30 p.m.

8:25 p.m.

Manlius Art Cinema

The Manlius Art Cinema will open on Friday, Oct. 23 as well.

“We are so excited about re-opening and being able to bring great films to the people we love… Once again, without your support your Manlius Art Cinema would not exist and we thank you for that.”

The following movie will be shown from Friday, Oct. 23 through Thursday, Oct. 29:

Cinema Paradiso

Friday, Oct. 23

7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24

2 p.m.

7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 25

2 p.m.

7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 28

7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 29

7:30 p.m.

Hollywood Theatre Mattydale

The Hollywood Theatre in Mattydale will also be opening on Friday, Oct. 23.

Here are the guidelines that customers must follow while inside the theater:

(Zurich Cinemas)

The following movies will be shown from Friday, Oct. 23 to Monday, Oct. 26:

Halloween — 1978

Friday, Oct. 23: 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24: 8 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 25: 8 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 26: 8 p.m.

Hocus Pocus

Friday, Oct. 23: 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24: 12:40 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 25: 12:40 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 26: 5:30 p.m.

The Addams Family — 2019

Friday, Oct. 23: 3:10 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24: 3:10 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 25: 3:10 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 26: 3:10 p.m.

Oswego Cinema 7

The Oswego Cinema 7 announced on Facebook that they would be opening soon, but did not give a specific date.

Check back in with their Facebook page to find out when they will be opening.

AMC Theater in Webster, New York

The AMC Theater in Webster, New York is planning on opening on Friday, Oct. 23.

The auditoriums will be at 40% capacity or less to allow for social distancing. Masks will be required before, during and after the movie unless you are eating or drinking.

Honest Thief

5:45 p.m.

The War With Grandpa

5 p.m.

8 p.m.

Tenet

4:15 p.m.

5:15 p.m.

6:15 p.m.

The Nightmare Before Christmas

6 p.m.

Unhinged

4 p.m.

7 p.m.

The New Mutants

4:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m.

The Broken Hearts Gallery

6:30 p.m.

The Empty Man

4:45 p.m.

6:45 p.m.

Monsters, Inc.

5:30 p.m.

The Addams Family — 2019

4:10 p.m.

Capitol Arts Complex

The Capitol Arts Complex in Rome will open on Friday, Oct. 23.

Seating will be limited and ordering tickets in advance is strongly advised.

Read below for the showings going on from Friday, Oct. 3 through Monday, Oct. 26:

On The Rocks

Friday, Oct. 23: 3:40 p.m. and 6:40 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24: 3:40 p.m. and 6:40 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 25: 12:40 p.m. and 3:40 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 26: 6:40 p.m.

Nightmare Before Christmas

Friday, Oct. 23: 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 25: 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 26: 7 p.m.

Marquee Cinemas Orchard 14

Marquee Cinemas Orchard 14 will be reopening on Friday, Oct. 23.

They have posted several posts on their Facebook page like this one:

Masks will be required in the lobby, hallways and restrooms. They can be removed in the auditorium to eat and drink.

The following movies will be shown on Friday, Oct. 23:

Beetlejuice

2D

3:50 p.m.

6:50 p.m.

9:20 p.m.

The Empty Man

2D

5:30 p.m.

8:45 p.m.

2D MXC

3:10 p.m.

6:20 p.m.

9:30 p.m.

Honest Thief

2D

3:40 p.m.

6:40 p.m.

9:10 p.m.

The War With Grandpa

2D

3:30 p.m.

6:30 p.m.

9 p.m.

Unhinged

2D

4:20 p.m.

6:45 p.m.

9:20 p.m.

I Still Believe

2D

3:20 p.m.

6:20 p.m.

9:10 p.m.

The Invisible Man

2D

3:15 p.m.

6:15 p.m.

9:15 p.m.

Auburn Movieplex 10

The Auburn Movieplex 10 posted on their Facebook page that they would be opening on Friday, Oct. 23.

Read the Facebook post below to see showing times from Friday, Oct. 23 through Thursday, Oct. 29:

The Regal Cinema in Ithaca is still listed as not opening on their website.

Both the Rome Cinema and the Oneida Movieplex announced that they will be opening soon, but did not give a specific date.

If your favorite movie theater isn’t on this list, then we suggest heading to their website or Facebook page and giving them a call!

