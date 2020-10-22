All movie theaters that are opening in Central New York on Friday, Oct. 23

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo has given the go-ahead for most movie theaters in New York State to open this Friday, Oct. 23.
Read below to find out when your favorite movie theater is opening:
Regal Destiny USA IMAX & RPX
The Regal Cinema at Destiny USA will reopen on Friday, Oct. 23.
According to a press release, the cinema at Destiny USA will operate from 11 a.m. to 10:45 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
During the week, Monday through Thursday, shows will not go past 8 p.m.
Concessions will be open and patrons will be able to order food through Regal’s mobile app for “a touchless experience.”
All patrons will have to wear masks and practice social distancing. There will be two empty seats between each party on either side in the theaters. The seats will be cleaned between each showing.
Patrons can also prepay for tickets through the Regal app.
The following movies will be shown on Friday at the following times:
Monsters, Inc.
2D
- 11:40 a.m.
- 3:15 p.m.
- 6:10 p.m.
- 9:40 p.m.
The Addams Family — 2019
2D
- 1:50 p.m.
- 4:40 p.m.
The Empty Man
2D
- 11:10 a.m.
- 11:50 a.m.
- 12:25 p.m.
- 2:35 p.m.
- 4:10 p.m.
- 6 p.m.
- 6:15 p.m.
- 8:10 p.m.
- 9:25 p.m.
2 Hearts
2D
- 4:30 p.m.
- 10:05 p.m.
Honest Thief
2D
- 12:10 p.m.
- 1:40 p.m.
- 3 p.m.
- 3:20 p.m.
- 4:35 p.m.
- 5:50 p.m.
- 7:40 p.m.
- 8:40 p.m.
- 9:45 p.m.
- 10:35 p.m.
The War With Grandpa
2D
- 12:20 p.m.
- 1:30 p.m.
- 3:40 p.m.
- 6:50 p.m.
- 7:20 p.m.
- 10:15 p.m.
Infidel
2D
- 7:25 p.m.
- 10:20 p.m.
The Broken Hearts Gallery
2D
- 1 p.m.
- 4 p.m.
- 7:30 p.m.
- 10:25 p.m.
Tenet
IMAX 2D
- 11:20 p.m.
- 3 p.m.
- 6:40 p.m.
- 10:20 p.m.
2D
- 11:30 a.m.
- 12 p.m.
- 12:40 p.m.
- 2:20 p.m.
- 3:10 p.m.
- 3:20 p.m.
- 6 p.m.
- 6:30 p.m.
- 7:10 p.m.
- 9 p.m.
- 9:30 p.m.
- 9:55 p.m.
RPX REGAL PREMIUM EXPERIENCE 2D
- 1:10 p.m.
- 4:50 p.m.
- 8:30 p.m.
The New Mutants
2D
- 12:30 p.m.
- 4:20 p.m.
- 7:10 p.m.
- 10:50 p.m.
Unhinged
2D
- 11:25 a.m.
- 2:10 p.m.
- 5:10 p.m.
- 7:50 p.m.
- 10:30 p.m.
For more information on show times, click here.
Movie Tavern Syracuse
Movie Tavern Syracuse in Camillus is also reopening on Friday, Oct. 23.
“We missed you at the movies and are ready to pop fresh theatre popcorn and welcome you through our doors once again! Our theatre will feature updated health and safety measures that help deliver a safe and comfortable experience for our valued guests.”
The following movies will be shown on Friday at the following times:
Honest Thief
SUPERSCREEN DLX WITH DOLBY ATMOS
- 1:30 p.m.
- 4:30 p.m.
- 7:30 p.m.
DREAMLOUNGERS
- 4:45 p.m.
- 7:40 p.m.
Tenet
SUPERSCREEN DLX WITH DOLBY ATMOS
- 1 p.m.
- 4:35 p.m.
- 8:10 p.m.
DREAMLOUNGERS
- 12:50 p.m.
- 4:20 p.m.
- 7:50 p.m.
Monsters, Inc.
DREAMLOUNGERS
- 12:50 p.m.
- 3:30 p.m.
- 6:05 p.m.
The Empty Man
DREAMLOUNGERS
- 1:15 p.m.
- 4:40 p.m.
- 8 p.m.
Casper
DREAMLOUNGERS
- 1:30 p.m.
- 4:35 p.m.
The War With Grandpa
DREAMLOUNGERS
- 12:50 p.m.
- 1:10 p.m.
- 3:25 p.m.
- 3:45 p.m.
- 6:20 p.m.
- 8:55 p.m.
Hocus Pocus
DREAMLOUNGERS
- 1:45 p.m.
- 6 p.m.
- 8:40 p.m.
The New Mutants
DREAMLOUNGERS
- 1:50 p.m.
- 4:45 p.m.
- 7:45 p.m.
- 8:40 p.m.
Unhinged
DREAMLOUNGERS
- 12:50 p.m.
- 3:20 p.m.
- 5:55 p.m.
- 7:30 p.m.
- 8:25 p.m.
For more on what to expect when returning to this theater, click here.
For more information on show times, click here.
Manlius Art Cinema
The Manlius Art Cinema will open on Friday, Oct. 23 as well.
“We are so excited about re-opening and being able to bring great films to the people we love… Once again, without your support your Manlius Art Cinema would not exist and we thank you for that.”
The following movie will be shown from Friday, Oct. 23 through Thursday, Oct. 29:
Cinema Paradiso
Friday, Oct. 23
- 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 24
- 2 p.m.
- 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 25
- 2 p.m.
- 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 28
- 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 29
- 7:30 p.m.
For more information on show times and any virtual showings, click here.
Hollywood Theatre Mattydale
The Hollywood Theatre in Mattydale will also be opening on Friday, Oct. 23.
Here are the guidelines that customers must follow while inside the theater:
The following movies will be shown from Friday, Oct. 23 to Monday, Oct. 26:
Halloween — 1978
- Friday, Oct. 23: 8 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 24: 8 p.m.
- Sunday, Oct. 25: 8 p.m.
- Monday, Oct. 26: 8 p.m.
Hocus Pocus
- Friday, Oct. 23: 5:30 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 24: 12:40 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
- Sunday, Oct. 25: 12:40 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
- Monday, Oct. 26: 5:30 p.m.
The Addams Family — 2019
- Friday, Oct. 23: 3:10 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 24: 3:10 p.m.
- Sunday, Oct. 25: 3:10 p.m.
- Monday, Oct. 26: 3:10 p.m.
To find out more information about different showings, click here.
Oswego Cinema 7
The Oswego Cinema 7 announced on Facebook that they would be opening soon, but did not give a specific date.
Check back in with their Facebook page to find out when they will be opening.
AMC Theater in Webster, New York
The AMC Theater in Webster, New York is planning on opening on Friday, Oct. 23.
The auditoriums will be at 40% capacity or less to allow for social distancing. Masks will be required before, during and after the movie unless you are eating or drinking.
Click here to learn more about the safety protocols that have been put in place.
Honest Thief
- 5:45 p.m.
The War With Grandpa
- 5 p.m.
- 8 p.m.
Tenet
- 4:15 p.m.
- 5:15 p.m.
- 6:15 p.m.
The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 6 p.m.
Unhinged
- 4 p.m.
- 7 p.m.
The New Mutants
- 4:30 p.m.
- 7:30 p.m.
The Broken Hearts Gallery
- 6:30 p.m.
The Empty Man
- 4:45 p.m.
- 6:45 p.m.
Monsters, Inc.
- 5:30 p.m.
The Addams Family — 2019
- 4:10 p.m.
To find more showings, click here.
Capitol Arts Complex
The Capitol Arts Complex in Rome will open on Friday, Oct. 23.
Seating will be limited and ordering tickets in advance is strongly advised.
Read below for the showings going on from Friday, Oct. 3 through Monday, Oct. 26:
On The Rocks
- Friday, Oct. 23: 3:40 p.m. and 6:40 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 24: 3:40 p.m. and 6:40 p.m.
- Sunday, Oct. 25: 12:40 p.m. and 3:40 p.m.
- Monday, Oct. 26: 6:40 p.m.
Nightmare Before Christmas
- Friday, Oct. 23: 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.
- Sunday, Oct. 25: 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.
- Monday, Oct. 26: 7 p.m.
Click here to learn more about showing times and to order tickets in advance.
Marquee Cinemas Orchard 14
Marquee Cinemas Orchard 14 will be reopening on Friday, Oct. 23.
They have posted several posts on their Facebook page like this one:
Masks will be required in the lobby, hallways and restrooms. They can be removed in the auditorium to eat and drink.
The following movies will be shown on Friday, Oct. 23:
Beetlejuice
2D
- 3:50 p.m.
- 6:50 p.m.
- 9:20 p.m.
The Empty Man
2D
- 5:30 p.m.
- 8:45 p.m.
2D MXC
- 3:10 p.m.
- 6:20 p.m.
- 9:30 p.m.
Honest Thief
2D
- 3:40 p.m.
- 6:40 p.m.
- 9:10 p.m.
The War With Grandpa
2D
- 3:30 p.m.
- 6:30 p.m.
- 9 p.m.
Unhinged
2D
- 4:20 p.m.
- 6:45 p.m.
- 9:20 p.m.
I Still Believe
2D
- 3:20 p.m.
- 6:20 p.m.
- 9:10 p.m.
The Invisible Man
2D
- 3:15 p.m.
- 6:15 p.m.
- 9:15 p.m.
To see more showings, click here.
Auburn Movieplex 10
The Auburn Movieplex 10 posted on their Facebook page that they would be opening on Friday, Oct. 23.
Read the Facebook post below to see showing times from Friday, Oct. 23 through Thursday, Oct. 29:
The Regal Cinema in Ithaca is still listed as not opening on their website.
Both the Rome Cinema and the Oneida Movieplex announced that they will be opening soon, but did not give a specific date.
If your favorite movie theater isn’t on this list, then we suggest heading to their website or Facebook page and giving them a call!
If we missed your movie theater, send us an email at thewebunit@localsyr.com with information on when you will open and we will add it to this list!
