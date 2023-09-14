SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of Aug. 27 through Sept. 2.
All restaurants that were inspected during this time passed!
Below is a list of all locations that were operating acceptably:
|RESTAURANT
|ADDRESS
|LOCATION
|Arad Evans Inn (The)
|7206 East Genesee Street
|Manlius
|Bosco’s at the Fair
|581 State Fair Boulevard
|Geddes
|BrewGrub
|6003 Hedgewater Drive
|Cicero
|Cafe Kubal
|3501 James Street
|Syracuse
|Camillus Bar & Grill
|72 Genesee Street
|Camillus
|Daniella’s Fresh Seafood and Pasta H
|581 State Fair Boulevard
|Geddes
|Eastwood Baptist Church
|3212 James Street
|Syracuse
|Fayetteville Senior Center
|584 East Genesee Street
|Manlius
|Gee Gee’s Trattoria
|2708 Court Street
|Salina
|Good Time Sushi
|301 Fayette Street
|Manlius
|H&K Chinese Restaurant
|7252 State Fair Boulevard
|Van Buren
|InsideOut Tavern
|2208 Lemoyne Avenue
|Salina
|J R Diner
|1208 Wolf Street
|Syracuse
|John Vendetti Post #1
|500-502 Danforth Street
|Syracuse
|Kentucky Fried Chicken
|7900 Brewerton Road
|Cicero
|Krabby Kirk’s Saloon
|55 Genesee Street
|Camillus
|Lord Stanley’s Kitchen
|5575 Meltzer Court
|Cicero
|Nobody’s
|222 Walton Street
|Syracuse
|NYS Maple Producers’ Association
|581 State Fair Boulevard
|Geddes
|Octagon House of Camillus
|5420 West Genesee Street
|Camillus
|Original Italian Pizza
|3509 James Street
|Dewitt
|Paradise Companies of New York
|581 State Fair Boulevard
|Geddes
|Pizza Hut #39665
|570 Kinne Street
|Dewitt
|Sardo’s Pizzeria
|7250 State Fair Boulevard
|Van Buren
|Shamballa Cafe & Coffee Roasters
|7 West Genesee Street
|Lysander
|Shove Park Recreation Center
|1 Shove Park Drive
|Camillus
|Suds Factory Courtside Grill
|581 State Fair Boulevard
|Geddes
|Tall Paul’s the Dog Cabin Pushcart
|105 Parker Avenue
|Syracuse
|Unpermitted Food Service
|421 Montgomery Street
|Syracuse
|Via Napoli Express
|4755 Oak Orchard Rd Street
|Clay