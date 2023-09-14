SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of Aug. 27 through Sept. 2.

All restaurants that were inspected during this time passed!

Below is a list of all locations that were operating acceptably:

RESTAURANTADDRESSLOCATION
Arad Evans Inn (The)7206 East Genesee StreetManlius
Bosco’s at the Fair581 State Fair BoulevardGeddes
BrewGrub6003 Hedgewater DriveCicero
Cafe Kubal3501 James StreetSyracuse
Camillus Bar & Grill72 Genesee StreetCamillus
Daniella’s Fresh Seafood and Pasta H581 State Fair BoulevardGeddes
Eastwood Baptist Church3212 James StreetSyracuse
Fayetteville Senior Center584 East Genesee StreetManlius
Gee Gee’s Trattoria2708 Court StreetSalina
Good Time Sushi301 Fayette StreetManlius
H&K Chinese Restaurant7252 State Fair BoulevardVan Buren
InsideOut Tavern2208 Lemoyne AvenueSalina
J R Diner1208 Wolf StreetSyracuse
John Vendetti Post #1500-502 Danforth StreetSyracuse
Kentucky Fried Chicken7900 Brewerton RoadCicero
Krabby Kirk’s Saloon55 Genesee StreetCamillus
Lord Stanley’s Kitchen5575 Meltzer CourtCicero
Nobody’s222 Walton StreetSyracuse
NYS Maple Producers’ Association581 State Fair BoulevardGeddes
Octagon House of Camillus5420 West Genesee StreetCamillus
Original Italian Pizza3509 James StreetDewitt
Paradise Companies of New York581 State Fair BoulevardGeddes
Pizza Hut #39665570 Kinne StreetDewitt
Sardo’s Pizzeria7250 State Fair BoulevardVan Buren
Shamballa Cafe & Coffee Roasters7 West Genesee StreetLysander
Shove Park Recreation Center1 Shove Park DriveCamillus
Suds Factory Courtside Grill581 State Fair BoulevardGeddes
Tall Paul’s the Dog Cabin Pushcart105 Parker AvenueSyracuse
Unpermitted Food Service421 Montgomery StreetSyracuse
Via Napoli Express4755 Oak Orchard Rd StreetClay