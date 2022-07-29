SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of July 10 to July 16. The department shared that all restaurants inspected during this time passed their inspection. You can see a list of all locations that are operating acceptably below.

FACILITYADDRESSLOCATION
All Saints Parish – Bishop Harrison1342 Lancaster AvenueSyracuse
Ashley Lynn Winery4142 State Route 104Onondaga County
Baga Bowls On The Go5859 NY-31Cicero
Bee You56 Oswego StreetLysander
Blue BBQ Commissary4050 Milton AvenueCamillus
Buried Acorn Taproom & Eats900 East Fayette StreetSyracuse
Cicero 1 McDonalds7893 Brewerton RoadCicero
Divine Dishes Kitchen6780 Northern Boulevard, Ste 300Dewitt
Dunkin Donuts9555 Route 11Cicero
Faegan’s Pub734-736 South Crouse AvenueSyracuse
Hopps Memorial Soup Kitchen1110 South State StreetSyracuse
Jersey Mike’s115 Elwood Davis RoadSalina
Jordan Memorial PoolBrutus RoadElbridge
Jordan United Methodist Church63 Elbridge StreetElbridge
Jreck Subs1601 Valley DriveSyracuse
Kebab Guys3179 Erie Boulevard East, Ste 170Dewitt
Lacis Tapas304 Hawley AvenueSyracuse
Lincoln House168 Lincoln AvenueSyracuse
Maple Downs7220 East Genesee StreetManlius
Mid-Lakes Navigation11 Jordan StreetSkaneateles
North Syracuse McDonalds3806 Brewerton RoadClay
Outback Steakhouse3946 State Route 31Clay
PEACE Inc Foster G’parents @ Hopps M1110 South State StreetSyracuse
Potters Pub8055 Potter RoadLysander
Ray-Ray’s Roadside Grill37 Phillips RoadSyracuse
St. Elias Church4988 Onondaga RoadOnondaga
St. George Macedonian Church5083 Onondaga RoadOnondaga
Sweet N’ Salty1 Destiny USA DriveSyracuse
Thor Restaurant2611 Route 11Lafayette
Wheeler’s Tavern415 Avery AvenueSyracuse

