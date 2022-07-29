SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of July 10 to July 16. The department shared that all restaurants inspected during this time passed their inspection. You can see a list of all locations that are operating acceptably below.
|FACILITY
|ADDRESS
|LOCATION
|All Saints Parish – Bishop Harrison
|1342 Lancaster Avenue
|Syracuse
|Ashley Lynn Winery
|4142 State Route 104
|Onondaga County
|Baga Bowls On The Go
|5859 NY-31
|Cicero
|Bee You
|56 Oswego Street
|Lysander
|Blue BBQ Commissary
|4050 Milton Avenue
|Camillus
|Buried Acorn Taproom & Eats
|900 East Fayette Street
|Syracuse
|Cicero 1 McDonalds
|7893 Brewerton Road
|Cicero
|Divine Dishes Kitchen
|6780 Northern Boulevard, Ste 300
|Dewitt
|Dunkin Donuts
|9555 Route 11
|Cicero
|Faegan’s Pub
|734-736 South Crouse Avenue
|Syracuse
|Hopps Memorial Soup Kitchen
|1110 South State Street
|Syracuse
|Jersey Mike’s
|115 Elwood Davis Road
|Salina
|Jordan Memorial Pool
|Brutus Road
|Elbridge
|Jordan United Methodist Church
|63 Elbridge Street
|Elbridge
|Jreck Subs
|1601 Valley Drive
|Syracuse
|Kebab Guys
|3179 Erie Boulevard East, Ste 170
|Dewitt
|Lacis Tapas
|304 Hawley Avenue
|Syracuse
|Lincoln House
|168 Lincoln Avenue
|Syracuse
|Maple Downs
|7220 East Genesee Street
|Manlius
|Mid-Lakes Navigation
|11 Jordan Street
|Skaneateles
|North Syracuse McDonalds
|3806 Brewerton Road
|Clay
|Outback Steakhouse
|3946 State Route 31
|Clay
|PEACE Inc Foster G’parents @ Hopps M
|1110 South State Street
|Syracuse
|Potters Pub
|8055 Potter Road
|Lysander
|Ray-Ray’s Roadside Grill
|37 Phillips Road
|Syracuse
|St. Elias Church
|4988 Onondaga Road
|Onondaga
|St. George Macedonian Church
|5083 Onondaga Road
|Onondaga
|Sweet N’ Salty
|1 Destiny USA Drive
|Syracuse
|Thor Restaurant
|2611 Route 11
|Lafayette
|Wheeler’s Tavern
|415 Avery Avenue
|Syracuse
