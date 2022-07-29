SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of July 10 to July 16. The department shared that all restaurants inspected during this time passed their inspection. You can see a list of all locations that are operating acceptably below.

FACILITY ADDRESS LOCATION All Saints Parish – Bishop Harrison 1342 Lancaster Avenue Syracuse Ashley Lynn Winery 4142 State Route 104 Onondaga County Baga Bowls On The Go 5859 NY-31 Cicero Bee You 56 Oswego Street Lysander Blue BBQ Commissary 4050 Milton Avenue Camillus Buried Acorn Taproom & Eats 900 East Fayette Street Syracuse Cicero 1 McDonalds 7893 Brewerton Road Cicero Divine Dishes Kitchen 6780 Northern Boulevard, Ste 300 Dewitt Dunkin Donuts 9555 Route 11 Cicero Faegan’s Pub 734-736 South Crouse Avenue Syracuse Hopps Memorial Soup Kitchen 1110 South State Street Syracuse Jersey Mike’s 115 Elwood Davis Road Salina Jordan Memorial Pool Brutus Road Elbridge Jordan United Methodist Church 63 Elbridge Street Elbridge Jreck Subs 1601 Valley Drive Syracuse Kebab Guys 3179 Erie Boulevard East, Ste 170 Dewitt Lacis Tapas 304 Hawley Avenue Syracuse Lincoln House 168 Lincoln Avenue Syracuse Maple Downs 7220 East Genesee Street Manlius Mid-Lakes Navigation 11 Jordan Street Skaneateles North Syracuse McDonalds 3806 Brewerton Road Clay Outback Steakhouse 3946 State Route 31 Clay PEACE Inc Foster G’parents @ Hopps M 1110 South State Street Syracuse Potters Pub 8055 Potter Road Lysander Ray-Ray’s Roadside Grill 37 Phillips Road Syracuse St. Elias Church 4988 Onondaga Road Onondaga St. George Macedonian Church 5083 Onondaga Road Onondaga Sweet N’ Salty 1 Destiny USA Drive Syracuse Thor Restaurant 2611 Route 11 Lafayette Wheeler’s Tavern 415 Avery Avenue Syracuse