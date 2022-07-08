(WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of June 19 to June 25, 2022.

The health department shared that all locations checked passed their inspection. You can see a list of inspected locations that are operating acceptably below:

Abbott Farms3275 Cold Springs RoadLysander6/23/2022
Al’s Wine & Whiskey Lounge321 South Clinton StreetSyracuse6/21/2022
Angry Garlic29 Oswego StreetLysander6/23/2022
Angry Pig BBQ Commissary (The)7990 Oswego RoadClay6/23/2022
Anything But Beer201 South Salina StreetSyracuse6/22/2022
Aramark @ Lakeview Amphitheater490 Restoration WayGeddes6/23/2022
Bailey’s Dairy Treats7100 South Salina StreetOnondaga6/24/2022
Benjamin’s on Franklin314 South Franklin StreetSyracuse6/24/2022
Big Awesome BBQ (#2)2522 Brick Church RoadOnondaga County6/24/2022
Big Awesome BBQ Commissary203 South Salina StreetSyracuse6/22/2022
Brick House Cafe (The)5885 East Circle DriveCicero6/22/2022
Bull & Bear Roadhouse411 East Genesee StreetManlius6/22/2022
Bull & Bear Roadhouse Mobile Unit8255 Drinkwater LaneOnondaga County6/23/2022
Cam-Nel Restaurant2227 Brewerton RoadSalina6/23/2022
Century Club of Syracuse (The)480 James StreetSyracuse6/22/2022
China Wok Sandy628 South Main StreetClay6/22/2022
CJ’s Seafood’s2012 Teall AvenueSalina6/24/2022
Clover’s22 Jordan StreetSkaneateles6/24/2022
CNY Concessions Commissary2000 Lemoyne AvenueSalina6/24/2022
Denny’s #81347873 Brewerton RoadCicero6/23/2022
Diamond Catering at the Mill4221 Fay RoadOnondaga6/22/2022
Dong Hui Wang Susu Kitchen2529 James StreetSyracuse6/21/2022
Dunkin Donuts818 North Main StreetCicero6/24/2022
Food Rescue Commissary4221 Fay RoadOnondaga6/22/2022
Gem (The)832 Spencer StreetSyracuse6/24/2022
Gildas12 West Genesee StreetSkaneateles6/24/2022
Golden Corral115 Simon DriveSyracuse6/23/2022
Grace Episcopal Church819 Madison StreetSyracuse6/22/2022
Happy Garden2265 Downer Street RoadVan Buren6/23/2022
Home Team Pub7990 Oswego RoadClay6/23/2022
Hoot Dogs4 Rolling Hills RoadCamillus6/21/2022
Kiki’s Authentic Greek Food Mobile U5657 Bennetts Corners RoadCamillus6/24/2022
King Seafood House2204 Brewerton RoadSalina6/23/2022
Kyoko’s Restaurant111 Brooklea DriveManlius6/21/2022
Le Melange309 West Fayette StreetSyracuse6/24/2022
Marietta House2819 Marietta RoadMarcellus6/24/2022
Mattydale Fire Department173 East Molloy RoadSalina6/23/2022
Mulrooney’s239 West Fayette StreetSyracuse6/24/2022
Old Serpico (The)512 State Fair BoulevardSyracuse6/24/2022
Onondaga Golf & Country Club7003 East Genesee StreetDewitt6/21/2022
Original Italian Pizza2130 Brewerton RoadSalina6/23/2022
Otro Cinco206 South Warren StreetSyracuse6/21/2022
Papa Gallo Mexican Restaurant205 West Genesee StreetManlius6/21/2022
Pies Guys Pizzeria of Eastwood3106 James StreetSyracuse6/21/2022
Pump Pizza Bar2803 Brewerton Road, #4Salina6/21/2022
Redhouse Arts Center400 South Salina StreetSyracuse6/23/2022
Salt City Soup Co. Mobile Unit301 Plainfield RoadSyracuse6/23/2022
Saltine Warrior214 West Water StreetSyracuse6/21/2022
Sardo’s6195 State Route 31Cicero6/24/2022
School and Vine Kitchen & Bar4621 Barker Hill RoadOnondaga6/23/2022
Spinner Culinary Catering2000 Lemoyne AvenueSalina6/24/2022
Stones3220 Erie Boulevard EastDewitt6/24/2022
Studio 54308 West Genesee StreetSyracuse6/21/2022
Taco Bell #48013716 Brewerton RoadSalina6/24/2022
Tony’s Family Restaurant3004 Burnet AvenueSyracuse6/23/2022
Town Tavern2119 Brewerton RoadSalina6/23/2022
Trexx323 North Clinton StreetSyracuse6/23/2022
Tyrol Club of Solvay211-213 Lamont AvenueGeddes6/23/2022
VFW Post #3146 Mattydale2000 Lemoyne AvenueSalina6/24/2022
Via Napoli Express Commissary224 North Main StreetCicero6/21/2022
Wunderbar201 South West StreetSyracuse6/24/2022
Yum Yum Shack Commissary6195 State Route 31Cicero6/24/2022
Zebb’s Deluxe Grill & Bar2803 Brewerton RoadSalina6/21/2022
Passed inspections: June 19-25, 2022