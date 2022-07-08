(WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of June 19 to June 25, 2022.
The health department shared that all locations checked passed their inspection. You can see a list of inspected locations that are operating acceptably below:
|Abbott Farms
|3275 Cold Springs Road
|Lysander
|6/23/2022
|Al’s Wine & Whiskey Lounge
|321 South Clinton Street
|Syracuse
|6/21/2022
|Angry Garlic
|29 Oswego Street
|Lysander
|6/23/2022
|Angry Pig BBQ Commissary (The)
|7990 Oswego Road
|Clay
|6/23/2022
|Anything But Beer
|201 South Salina Street
|Syracuse
|6/22/2022
|Aramark @ Lakeview Amphitheater
|490 Restoration Way
|Geddes
|6/23/2022
|Bailey’s Dairy Treats
|7100 South Salina Street
|Onondaga
|6/24/2022
|Benjamin’s on Franklin
|314 South Franklin Street
|Syracuse
|6/24/2022
|Big Awesome BBQ (#2)
|2522 Brick Church Road
|Onondaga County
|6/24/2022
|Big Awesome BBQ Commissary
|203 South Salina Street
|Syracuse
|6/22/2022
|Brick House Cafe (The)
|5885 East Circle Drive
|Cicero
|6/22/2022
|Bull & Bear Roadhouse
|411 East Genesee Street
|Manlius
|6/22/2022
|Bull & Bear Roadhouse Mobile Unit
|8255 Drinkwater Lane
|Onondaga County
|6/23/2022
|Cam-Nel Restaurant
|2227 Brewerton Road
|Salina
|6/23/2022
|Century Club of Syracuse (The)
|480 James Street
|Syracuse
|6/22/2022
|China Wok Sandy
|628 South Main Street
|Clay
|6/22/2022
|CJ’s Seafood’s
|2012 Teall Avenue
|Salina
|6/24/2022
|Clover’s
|22 Jordan Street
|Skaneateles
|6/24/2022
|CNY Concessions Commissary
|2000 Lemoyne Avenue
|Salina
|6/24/2022
|Denny’s #8134
|7873 Brewerton Road
|Cicero
|6/23/2022
|Diamond Catering at the Mill
|4221 Fay Road
|Onondaga
|6/22/2022
|Dong Hui Wang Susu Kitchen
|2529 James Street
|Syracuse
|6/21/2022
|Dunkin Donuts
|818 North Main Street
|Cicero
|6/24/2022
|Food Rescue Commissary
|4221 Fay Road
|Onondaga
|6/22/2022
|Gem (The)
|832 Spencer Street
|Syracuse
|6/24/2022
|Gildas
|12 West Genesee Street
|Skaneateles
|6/24/2022
|Golden Corral
|115 Simon Drive
|Syracuse
|6/23/2022
|Grace Episcopal Church
|819 Madison Street
|Syracuse
|6/22/2022
|Happy Garden
|2265 Downer Street Road
|Van Buren
|6/23/2022
|Home Team Pub
|7990 Oswego Road
|Clay
|6/23/2022
|Hoot Dogs
|4 Rolling Hills Road
|Camillus
|6/21/2022
|Kiki’s Authentic Greek Food Mobile U
|5657 Bennetts Corners Road
|Camillus
|6/24/2022
|King Seafood House
|2204 Brewerton Road
|Salina
|6/23/2022
|Kyoko’s Restaurant
|111 Brooklea Drive
|Manlius
|6/21/2022
|Le Melange
|309 West Fayette Street
|Syracuse
|6/24/2022
|Marietta House
|2819 Marietta Road
|Marcellus
|6/24/2022
|Mattydale Fire Department
|173 East Molloy Road
|Salina
|6/23/2022
|Mulrooney’s
|239 West Fayette Street
|Syracuse
|6/24/2022
|Old Serpico (The)
|512 State Fair Boulevard
|Syracuse
|6/24/2022
|Onondaga Golf & Country Club
|7003 East Genesee Street
|Dewitt
|6/21/2022
|Original Italian Pizza
|2130 Brewerton Road
|Salina
|6/23/2022
|Otro Cinco
|206 South Warren Street
|Syracuse
|6/21/2022
|Papa Gallo Mexican Restaurant
|205 West Genesee Street
|Manlius
|6/21/2022
|Pies Guys Pizzeria of Eastwood
|3106 James Street
|Syracuse
|6/21/2022
|Pump Pizza Bar
|2803 Brewerton Road, #4
|Salina
|6/21/2022
|Redhouse Arts Center
|400 South Salina Street
|Syracuse
|6/23/2022
|Salt City Soup Co. Mobile Unit
|301 Plainfield Road
|Syracuse
|6/23/2022
|Saltine Warrior
|214 West Water Street
|Syracuse
|6/21/2022
|Sardo’s
|6195 State Route 31
|Cicero
|6/24/2022
|School and Vine Kitchen & Bar
|4621 Barker Hill Road
|Onondaga
|6/23/2022
|Spinner Culinary Catering
|2000 Lemoyne Avenue
|Salina
|6/24/2022
|Stones
|3220 Erie Boulevard East
|Dewitt
|6/24/2022
|Studio 54
|308 West Genesee Street
|Syracuse
|6/21/2022
|Taco Bell #4801
|3716 Brewerton Road
|Salina
|6/24/2022
|Tony’s Family Restaurant
|3004 Burnet Avenue
|Syracuse
|6/23/2022
|Town Tavern
|2119 Brewerton Road
|Salina
|6/23/2022
|Trexx
|323 North Clinton Street
|Syracuse
|6/23/2022
|Tyrol Club of Solvay
|211-213 Lamont Avenue
|Geddes
|6/23/2022
|VFW Post #3146 Mattydale
|2000 Lemoyne Avenue
|Salina
|6/24/2022
|Via Napoli Express Commissary
|224 North Main Street
|Cicero
|6/21/2022
|Wunderbar
|201 South West Street
|Syracuse
|6/24/2022
|Yum Yum Shack Commissary
|6195 State Route 31
|Cicero
|6/24/2022
|Zebb’s Deluxe Grill & Bar
|2803 Brewerton Road
|Salina
|6/21/2022