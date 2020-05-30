Interactive Maps

All Seneca County fire departments respond to large house fire, no injuries reported

ROMULUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — All of Seneca County’s fire departments responded to a fire at a church that had been converted into a home on Friday.

The fire was located near Seneca Street and State Route 96.

When fire crews arrived they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the south side of the building. 

It took firefighters about two hours to get the blaze under control, but thankfully everyone was able to get out safely.

The water supply became a concern as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames. 

Robert Steele, first assistant to the fire chief, said, “Because our water supply is limited here, we got hydrants which we are using, but with a fire of this size, with an old church as you can see, I wanted extra water supply. So, that’s why I called in every tanker in Seneca County.”

As of Friday night, there is no word on the cause of the fire, but the investigation is ongoing.

