All Syracuse City schools, including Corcoran and Roberts to learn remotely this week

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With much of the Syracuse City School District in Onondaga County’s orange zone, all schools within the district will be learning remotely this week.

Although Corcoran High School and Roberts Pre-K-8 are located just outside the orange zone, they will also be learning remotely beginning Monday, November 30. Remote learning will continue throughout the Syracuse City School District until at least Friday, December 4.

The school district hopes to resume in-person learning on Monday, December 7.

However, in order to do so, they must test every student and staff member that goes to a school in the orange zone for COVID-19.

The mandatory COVID-19 testing for those schools is scheduled to begin next week. However, the tests that were scheduled to take place Monday are now being moved to later in the week.

For a look at the mandatory COVID-19 testing schedule for schools in the orange zone, click here.

If a student or staff member tested positive for COVID-19 within the last three months, they do not need to be re-tested this week.

Everyone must pre-register to get a COVID-19 test at a school, and a link to do that should be provided by the principal of the school.