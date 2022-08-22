ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Have you thought about your flu shot yet? For the 2022-2023 flu season, all Wegmans pharmacies will be offering the influenza vaccine.

Appointments are currently available from August through mid-November. They can be scheduled in-person at any Wegmans Pharmacy during normal business hours, or online.

According to the CDC, flu season peaks between December and February. Once a person has received a flu shot, it takes about two weeks for your immune system to develop antibodies to fight off the flu.

The Mayo Clinic recommends getting vaccinated in September or October, but states that shots received even through February can help prevent later flu outbreaks.

“Getting an influenza vaccine — though not 100% effective — is the best way to prevent the misery of the flu and its complications,” the Mayo Clinic said.

According to a Wegmans representative, all pharmacies offer vaccines suitable for children, adults, and seniors. The minimum age to receive a flu vaccine in New York State is six months of age.

Flu shots do not require a prescription, and in most cases are completely covered by insurance.