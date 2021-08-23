All Wegmans Pharmacy locations now offering flu shots

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you’re looking to get a flu shot, any Wegmans Pharmacy could help you out.

Vaccines to protect against influenza are now available at all Wegmans Pharmacy locations during regular business hours.

“While we are all still seeing the effects of COVID-19 in our communities, we can’t stress enough the importance of getting your annual flu vaccine,” Stacy Cairns, Wegmans pharmacist and pharmacy clinical and wellness services coordinator, says. “The safety of our customers and employees is our top priority, and we have extra sanitation practices in place to make this process safe and easy for our customers.”

For information on scheduling a clinic at your workplace, click or tap here.