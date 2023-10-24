Update at 11 a.m. on 10-25-23: Christopher Borges was taken into custody on Deerfield Lane, in the Town of Caroline, around 10:07 a.m. on Oct. 25, according to Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office.

He was turned over to the Broome County Sheriff’s Office and charged with:

Robbery in the 1st

Kidnapping in the 2nd

Criminal Contempt in the 1st

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a suspect in the Ithaca area who was involved in an alleged armed robbery in Broome County on Tuesday, Oct. 24.

According to the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office, the Broome County Sheriff’s Office conducted a pursuit on a man, who had just been involved in an armed robbery, and was driving a UHaul truck on Slaterville Road (SR 79) into Tompkins County.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the pursuit ended around the 2000 block of Slaterville Road in the Ithaca area, when the suspect got out of the vehicle and ran away into a wooded area. Officers from the Broome County Sheriff’s Office then issued a siren alert to residents in the proximity.

The Sheriff’s Office asks residents to safeguard themselves in their houses as the suspect is believed to be armed.

The New York State Police and the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office are assisting and attempting to cordon off the area in order to conduct a search. The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office is also in the process of seeking assistance from the Ithaca-Tompkins Specialized Response Team.

Information will be provided as it develops.

