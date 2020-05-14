Alleged burglary ends with vehicle crashing into ditch in Seneca County

OVID, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three individuals face burglary charges after crashing their vehicle in a ditch after allegedly fleeing the scene of a burglary on Wednesday.

According to the Seneca County Sheriff’s office, deputies responded to Tunison Road in the Town of Covert for reports of a vehicle stuck in the ditch.

The sheriff’s office says after further investigation, deputies discovered the three occupants of the vehicle had just allegedly committed a burglary at a home in the Town of Ovid and, while fleeing the scene, crashed their vehicle in the ditch.

The Seneca County Sheriff’s office reports the vehicle contained a large amount of stolen property from the burglary. Methamphetamine, crack cocaine, and marijuana were also seized as a result of the investigation.

The following people face charges from the alleged burglary:

Anthony Huddleston, 26 of Cayuta:

Burglary in the Second Degree

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Third Degree

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree

DeShana Briggs, 34 of Freeville:

Burglary in the Second Degree

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Third Degree

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Third Degree

Michelle Kohut, 39 of Ithaca:

Burglary in the Second Degree

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Third Degree

Unlawful Possession of Marijuana, a Violation

Huddleston and Kohut were released on their own recognizance, but Briggs was remanded to the correctional facility without bail due to prior felony convictions.

All three are scheduled to reappear at the Ovid Town Court at a later date.

