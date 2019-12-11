Alleged Destiny USA gunman appears in court, lawyer claims self-defense

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The man who Syracuse Police say shot another man in the Destiny USA food court on Black Friday appeared in Onondaga County Court on Wednesday.

NewsChannel 9 was not permitted to record any portion of the hearing, at the request of the defense.

Kyree Truax, 21, and his attorney, Patrick Hennessy, appeared before State Supreme Court Judge Gordon Cuffy to request a bail reduction.

As part of his bail reduction argument, Hennessy claimed that Truax and his group of friends were initially attacked on Black Friday and that his client responded in self-defense when he shot a man in the leg.

Prosecutor Anthony Mangovski rebutted, stating regardless of the circumstances, Truax should not have had a loaded handgun in the mall on the busiest shopping day of the year.

The prosecution also revealed new details about mall surveillance footage that showed two bullets getting lodged in the ceiling of the Destiny USA food court during the shooting.

After the shooting, Truax crashed his car into a Centro Bus while trying to drive his friend, who had been stabbed during the fight, to the hospital, said Syracuse Police.

In court Wednesday, Truax’s lawyer stated that Truax filled out an accident report at the scene and then drove to the hospital. Syracuse Police later met up with Truax outside the hospital and went in willingly for questioning.

Truax has two youthful offender adjudications, which are sealed under state law, and two prior misdemeanor charges for menacing and weapons possession. He also served time in state prison.

In one of the prior cases, Truax failed to show up in court and had a warrant issued for his arrest. Hennessey insisted Wednesday his client was not a flight risk.

Truax is currently charged with assault, reckless endangerment and having an illegal weapon in connection to the Black Friday shooting.

Judge Cuffy granted the defense’s request to lower bail but not by the “significant amount” proposed.

Truax’s bail was lowered from $100,000 cash/$250,000 bond to $100,000 cash/$150,000 bond.

The case is expected to go before a grand jury pending Truax’s decision to testify.

