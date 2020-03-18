Allergies or COVID-19? Sniffing out the difference

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — With Spring comes seasonal allergies and this year, it’s coming at what one may consider as the most inconvenient time of all.

As the country is battling COVID-19, pollen levels are skyrocketing, especially in Colorado, New Mexico, Texas and all the southeastern United States.

Although the pollen hasn’t fully blossomed in CNY, think of the times we have a good southerly/southwesterly breeze. That pollen is headed our way. It’ll be enough to cause sneezing, itching and watering eyes and that could cause allergy sufferers to be confused or anxious.

Here’s something to keep in mind as the weather continues to get warmer and we continue the COVID-19 battle:

According to the CDC, symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough, shortness of breath.

According to the Mayo Clinic, symptoms of seasonal allergies are sneezing, itching of the nose, eyes or roof of the mouth, runny, stuffy nose and watery or red eyes.

If you know you are a seasonal allergy sufferer, get your allergy-specific medication ready. The USA National Phenology Network says trees have been leafing out in the south since January due to the warmer winter. That’s about 20 days sooner than the long-term average.