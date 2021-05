LAFAYETTE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Another concert is coming to Onondaga County. Apple Valley Park in LaFayette will host the Allman Betts Band on Saturday, June 19. River Kittens will open the show.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, May 7, at 10 a.m. at applevalleypark.com.

Events at this outdoor series will be socially distanced. Fans will be able to purchase tickets in roped-off pods for parties of 2, 4, or 6.