CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — While planning ahead for next season, Greek Peak has announced that they will put almost $1 million into ski-side improvement projects, as their 65th anniversary rolls around.

Here is what you can expect:

New snow-making pipe and air line on Hercules

57 new HKD snow-guns

Hydrants all around the mountain

The east mountain pumphouse will have pumps replaced Will double water output from 900 to 1,800 gallons per minute to run the new snow guns

New water pipe will be installed (12″) to replace the old one (6″) The output will be 16.5 football fields with a foot of snow in a 24-hour period

Chair 1 will have a new variable drive installed, and a fresh coat of paint

Upgraded trail lighting

New rental equipment Helmets, skis and snowboards



“Investments like these are significant and they’re part of what has made Greek Peak a

regional skiing destination for so many years,” said president of Greek Peak, Wes Kryger. “We are in year three of a five-year snow-making plan, and our focus continues to be on the mountain and the overall guest experience.”

To learn more about these upgrades and other investments happening at Greek Peak

Mountain Resort, call 1-800-955-2754 or visit their website.