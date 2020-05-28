Live Now
Almost 3,000 without power in Cortland County

Posted: / Updated:
National Grid_-5689665238274260027

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Almost 3,000 National Grid customers are without power in the City of Cortland and an area east of the village of Homer.

National Grid’s outage map reports power went out at 1:38 p.m. and estimates service will be restored around 3:30 p.m.

