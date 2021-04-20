Almost 400 survivors of sexual abuse file claims in Diocese of Syracuse case

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Almost 400 survivors of sexual abuse have filed claims in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse bankruptcy case. The time to file a claim expired on April 15.

Claims were made possible as a result of the New York Child Victims Act, which extended the window to file reforming the statute of limitation.

The Diocese of Syracuse filed for bankruptcy in June 2020. The court has ordered the Diocese, its insurers, and a Committee of Unsecured Creditors to make efforts to resolve the case through mediation. The committee represents to interests of survivors in the case.

Mediation will begin no later than May of 2021.

