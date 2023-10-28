SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Alpaca farms from all over the nation have converged on the New York State Fairgrounds for the Showtacular Alpaca Show.

The show itself features more than 200 Alpacas brought in by roughly 50 farms representing eight different states.

Alpacas in this show are featured in a show ring competition. Vendors are also showcasing their latest home goods made from Alpaca fiber, Alpaca art and Alpaca-themed clothing.

If you missed the show on Saturday, Oct. 28, it will still be happening on Sunday, Oct. 29, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.