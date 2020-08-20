Alpine woman arrested on forgery, larceny charges

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An Alpine woman has been arrested on forgery and grand larceny charges.

Lorraine A. Evans, 53, of Alpine is accused of writing checks from a business account for her own use. Evans was a bookkeeper at the business. An investigation revealed more than $12,000 was taken over a period of several months, beginning in 2019.

Evans is facing charges of Forgery in the Second Degree and Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree. Both are felonies.

