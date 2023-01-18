SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The 2023 Syracuse Pond Hockey Classic has moved dates from Saturday, January 28 to Saturday, February 4 to allow for the ice to thicken more on Hiawatha Lake at Onondaga Park.

“The forecast for late January and early February looks promising, so we’ve told our teams to be ready to lace up their skates on Feb. 4,” said Tim O’Donnell, tournament director. “Each winter brings different weather. Last year, it was in the single digits on game day. In our first year, it was in the mid-30s. That’s part of the challenge and appeal of pond hockey.”

The one-day outdoor hockey tournament is returning for its third year and 16 teams will compete. Round robin will begin at 10 a.m. and the championships round is set to begin around 3:30 p.m.

The Classic will include free skating, music, food, and beverage, and all fans are encouraged to attend and watch on the banks of Hiawatha Lake!

Portions of the proceeds from the tournament will benefit the St. Baldrick’s Foundation/Luke’s Army Pediatric Cancer Research Fund.