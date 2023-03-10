LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 12-year-old was arrested after a report that there was a gun seen on Alternative to Homebound School grounds, according to Liverpool Police Department.

On March 9, around 11:19 a.m., the Liverpool Police Department was contacted by the principal of Alternative to Homebound School over a student that had a gun during school hours, according to Chief Unger with Liverpool PD.

“During the investigation, a student had reported to his guardian that he witnessed a student with a black hand gun inside his jacket,” said Liverpool PD.

The guardian told the school which then led the principal to call the police.

From this investigation, detectives were able to arrest a 12-year-old from Lyncourt, for Criminal Possession of a Weapon on School Grounds, a E-Felony after information was gathered from the witness and Principal.

The weapon in question was a black BB Gun that was recovered at the child’s residence.

There were no verbal threats to use the weapon against another student nor against the school.

This juvenile is scheduled to appear in Youth Court on March 13.