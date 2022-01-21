Amazon 4-star coming to Destiny USA

A general view of the new Amazon 4-star store in Bluewater shopping centre, Kent, England, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. Amazon has opened its first general store outside the United States in a mall in Britain, selling the online retail giant’s most popular products including books, toys, games and consumer electronics. The U.S. company said the store, called “4-star” because it sells products rated 4 stars or above by customers, reflects what customers are regularly buying and enjoying. (Doug Peters/PA via AP)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A new physical store by Amazon, called Amazon 4-star, is coming soon to Destiny USA. These stores sell items that are either exclusively rated 4 stars and above, are top sellers, or are new and trending on Amazon.com.

On Amazon’s website, the new location’s address is listed as 9090 Destiny USA Drive, B207 Syracuse, NY 13204.

Amazon says, “We created Amazon 4-star to be a place where customers can discover products they will love. Amazon 4-star’s selection is a direct reflection of our customers — what they’re buying and what they’re loving.”

Customers can test-drive dozens of Amazon devices and smart home accessories that work with Alexa, and shop a curated selection of speakers, fitness tech, and other highly rated consumer electronics. from aboutamazon.com

